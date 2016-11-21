Easyjet collision causes flight cancellation at Belfast International

An investigation is underway after an Easyjet plane was struck by a de-icing vehicle at Belfast International Airport late on Sunday afternoon.

The aircraft had to be taken out of service and passengers on board the Amsterdam-bound service were given the choice of re-booking their journey or availing of a refund.

The airport’s operations director Alan Whiteside stressed there was “never any danger to the passengers or any crew”.

Speaking on the BBC Good Morning Ulster show, he added: “Any damage at all will be of concern to the engineers and they will err on the side of caution.”

An Easyjet spokesman apologised for the inconvenience caused by the incident and said the safety and well-being of those on board was always the carrier’s highest priority.

On Monday evening a spokeswoman for Easyjet said the company would not be providing any further information about the collision or the amount of damage caused to the plane.