Ed Balls to dust off his dancing shoes for Strictly Live Anniversary tour

Ed Balls will waltz across the country when he takes part in Strictly Come Dancing's 10th anniversary live tour in 2017.

The fan favourite, who was eliminated from the competition on Sunday, will be dusting off his dancing shoes when the 30-date tour kicks off in Birmingham on January 20.

Sports presenter Ore Oduba, who is still in the competition, and Birds Of A Feather star Lesley Joseph, who was the fifth star to be eliminated, have also joined the bill.

They join previously announced stars of the current series Louise Redknapp, Danny Mac and Daisy Lowe as well as new tour host, 2015 Strictly semi-finalist Anita Rani, and the judging panel of Len Goodman and Craig Revel Horwood - who also acts as the tour's director - and former Strictly pro Karen Hardy.

Balls, who got the boot after losing in the dance-off to Judge Rinder, said: " My time on Strictly has been incredible. I've been overwhelmed by the huge support I've had from the public voting for me.

"Going on tour is going to be another first for me and I plan to give it everything I've got for the audiences across the country."

Fans will be hoping the former shadow chancellor recreates some of his best loved dances, including his salsa to Gangnam Style by Psy and his jive to Great Balls Of Fire by Jerry Lee Lewis.

Dance lovers will be able to see the BBC's flagship TV show come to life at cities across the country, including Newcastle, Sheffield, Leeds and London, although Balls will not be appearing at the Manchester shows.

Further names of the celebrities and professional dancers from this series will be announced for the tour in due course.

Oduba, who wowed the judges with his Paso Doble on Saturday night, said the tour will allow him to prolong his Strictly experience.

He said: "Taking part in Strictly has surpassed my wildest dreams. So much so it's difficult to imagine life without it!

"The live tour means I don't have to wake up from this Strictly dream. I can't wait to travel the country with my friends and meet the fantastic audience that made our whole experience possible."

Joseph added: "This has been a very special Strictly series and I am very proud to have been part of it. But now I can't wait for the tour. I'm getting ready to put my dancing shoes back on and hit the dance floor again!"

:: Tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour are on sale now.