Ed Sheeran talks of alleged sword prank with Princess Beatrice and James Blunt

Ed Sheeran did not realise his face had been cut open after he was allegedly struck with a ceremonial sword wielded by Princess Beatrice.

The singer told Absolute Radio: “I got hit in the face and I was like, all right, OK, and then started carrying on and then I looked down at my shirt and it was just completely covered in blood.

“And everyone was kind of gaping open-mouthed at me. What have I got a nosebleed or something? What’s happened?”

Sheeran, who now has a scar on his cheek, needed stitches after it was claimed that Beatrice, 28, swung a sword over her shoulder while she was pretending to “knight” James Blunt, not realising that the Thinking Out Loud singer was behind her.

The star, who has not named the princess as the culprit, told Andy Bush on Absolute Radio: “ James Bl unt would like me to tell everyone that it was him and he was trying to reclaim his pop career by killing me.”

The incident is reported to have happened at a party in November at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, after the You’re Beautiful singer Blunt, 42, joked that he would love to be made a Sir.