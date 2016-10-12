Cookstown school locks gates after reports a ‘killer clown’ was on the way

Holy Trinity College in Cookstown has locked its main gate after reports on social media that “a killer clown was going to the school”.

Police confirmed they had been notified of the school’s concerns, while a member of staff said the gates had been closed, but that visitors can still get in and out.

“They received reports that a killer clown was going to the school,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“The school asked for passing attention.”

But they added: “No killer clowns have been spotted at the school.”

Last night (Tuesday) a youngster wearing a ‘killer clown’ mask was also spotted in the Burn Road area of town.