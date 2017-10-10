Deadline for CCEA re-marks extended after wrong grades issued

Northern Ireland exams body CCEA has extended the deadline for re-marking applications after a large number of pupils received the wrong grades in English literature papers.

The BBC’s Nolan Show revealed last week how some pupils had originally been assessed at two or three grades below their proper score prior to querying the results.

CCEA has this morning announced that anyone wishing to have their GCSE English literature or AS English literature re-marked will now have until October 17 to apply.

However, all applications will have to be made through schools and education establishments as requests will not be accepted directly from individuals.

Normal costs will also apply.

In a statement posted on the CCEA website on Tuesday morning, the beleaguered exams body said: “CCEA has extended the remark period for GCSE English Literature and AS English Literature (Revised Spec) until Tuesday 17 October 2017.

“Normal terms and conditions regarding post results services will apply.

“You can refer to CCEA’s post results information ccea.org.uk/qualifications/adminhelp/results_information. Please contact your school if you wish to apply for a remark.”