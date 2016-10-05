Drama workshops an Uplifting experience

A US-based musical outreach and performing arts group has taken its touring workshop to Carrickfergus.

The Young Americans held the two-day session in Whitehead over the weekend, culminating in a show at Whitehead Presbyterian Church on Saturday evening.

A non-profit organisation founded in 1962, the Young Americans are a sound and dance company consisting of over 250 college and high school students aged between 15 and 21.

A total of 44 local students took part in the workshop, where they learned six different medleys in just two days.

Helping out were 38 teachers from Young Americans.

Participants learned all aspects of music and performance in advance of the two-act show.

The first act was performed by the visiting group, with all local students joining them for act two.

Ryan Moffett, Uplift executive director said: “I have been so grateful to all of the Uplift students who took part and parents who helped out. It was a true blessing to see the growth of all the young people who took part. This project shows the positivity and beauty of the youth of today in our society.”

The workshop marks the Young Americans’ 17th visit to the UK, during which they will also be touring locations in England, Scotland and Wales. The organisation will also be returning to Republic of Ireland for a second year.

The group have toured extensively across America over the past 26 years. They began their international work with a tour in Australia and New Zealand and have worked in Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, South Africa, Japan, China and the Ukraine.