Future of education looks bleak, say UUP

Ulster Unionist Education Spokesperson Sandra Overend has expressed continued concerns over the ongoing teachers’ strikes.

Members of NASUWT, the largest teaching union in Northern Ireland, are to strike tomorrow as part of a rolling strike action over pay.

Mrs Overend said: “As teachers prepare to stage a strike across Fermanagh, Tyrone and Londonderry we must look ahead to the future of education in Northern Ireland. Is this really what we want the future to look like in our schools?

“We need to take serious long term action, as soon as possible, to secure a realistic working model for education that delivers what each pupil really needs - to learn, to have their potential recognised, and to be inspired. Teachers want to get on with delivering this and parents want to see their children happy, content and fulfilled.

“Unfortunately the situation in schools at the moment is extremely grim – teachers are on strike, most schools are projecting deficits over the next couple of years and the Area Plan threatens schools with closure.

“Let’s find a way forward on funding education from the early years right through to the proud day they get their first full-time job or start their own business. A way can be found if we have an Education Minister and an Executive who are willing to do the job.”