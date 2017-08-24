GCSE pupil’s clean sweep 10 A star grades

A Belfast girl’s perfect 10 clean sweep of A stars was literally a dream come true.

Sarah Hand dreamt that she would notch top marks in 10 GCSEs ahead of waking up to that reality on Thursday morning.

MORE: GCSE results: NI pupils’ grades improve



The 16-year-old Victoria College student has a long-term ambition to be a reconstructive plastic surgeon.

“I was surprised by a few but not surprised by others,” she said.

“I was surprised by English Literature and French. I was really nervous about those results, but the others I was confident about.

“It’s weird, before results you get results dreams where you dream what it’s going to be like and there are different results in each dream.

“And I had one like that (10 A*s) and it was today, so it was really surreal.

“So it is literally a dream come.”

Sarah brought the family dog Kenny down to school on Thursday as she and classmates celebrated their achievements.

“He’s my good luck charm,” she said.

The teenager hopes to do maths and the three sciences at A-level, potentially taking additional maths as well.

“I would really like to study medicine at either Edinburgh University or perhaps Cambridge,” she said.

“I want to be a plastic surgeon - a reconstructive surgeon working with burns victims.

“So these results help as part of that plan.”