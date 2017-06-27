Graduation elation for dedicated mum Emma Carson who battled illness

A devoted mother who battled a neurological illness during her degree is this afternoon graduating from Queen’s University.

Emma Carson, from Ballyclare, managed to complete her degree in Maths whilst raising her five-year-old daughter Amy, as well as suffering from paralysis and problems with her vision and speech.

In her second year, Emma became very unwell and was hospitalised, with doctors suggesting she could be suffering from MS, strokes or another neurological illness, but she didn’t let this stop her from achieving her goals.

Emma said: “Queen’s University and my lecturers couldn't have done more to help and support me through this difficult stage of my life. If it wasn't for them I wouldn't have been able to come this far.

“Exploring my subject further, being able to share my enthusiasm and thoughts with other peers and gaining further knowledge and understanding of Maths is what I enjoyed most of all. It's like one big family who all understand each other and want to help each other succeed.”

The future is bright for Emma. She is currently juggling job applications with wedding planning and housing hunting, as she prepares to get married next year. She hopes to someday undertake a PGCE and go into teaching.

Emma added: “I have applied for graduate programmes and mathematical based jobs, although it is hard to find the time to look with my five-year-old daughter Amy wanting my attention, looking at buying a new house and planning my wedding for next July! Having a positive university experience has encouraged my thoughts in some day returning to education and furthering my learning at Queen’s.”