Is your child starting or changing school in September 2018? Parents’ information now online

If you have you a child starting pre-school, primary 1 or Year 8 in September 2018, useful information on the admissions process including the admissions criteria for pre-school providers/schools can now be found online.

It will all be found on the Education Authority website at www.eani.org.uk/admissions.

For admission to pre-school and primary one in September 2018, the closing date for lodging an application form is Wednesday 10 January 2018 not later than 12 noon.

Your application form should be submitted directly to your first preference provider or school.

An application form and guidance notes are available on the Education Authority website or directly from the provider or school in which you are interested in obtaining a place.

If your child is transferring to a post-primary school Year 8 in September 2018, your child’s primary school will be providing you with a transfer form and guidance notes.

Primary schools will forward all completed transfer forms to the Education Authority on or before Friday 9 February 2018.