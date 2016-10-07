Minecraft video brings 17th century Carrickfergus to life

Seventeenth century Carrickfergus has been brought to life thanks to the hugely popular video game Minecraft.

Following the success of Carrickfergus Museum’s educational Minecraft Days over the summer, fans of the game are once again being invited to discover ‘Chichester’s Carrickfergus’ in a virtual tour of the historic town this Halloween.

Launching the event, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Audrey Wales said: “The Museum has again taken the innovative step of recreating the historic 17th century town in the ever popular game Minecraft, this time with a spooky twist.

“Following on from the success of the popular school workshops throughout the summer, the Museum is organising a very special family-friendly Halloween themed Minecraft Day, with the public invited to take part, particularly mini Minecraft challengers aged 8-12 years.

“The Museum has been working with STEMaware – the organisation that creatively brings Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths to life – to realise what Carrickfergus looked like in the mid-1600s.”

The one and a half minute video was created for the museum by Jonathan Black of Blockception.com.

Mayor Audrey Wales gets into the spirit of the Minecraft Spooktacular with local youngsters Joel and Ellie. (Submitted Pic).

“Those participating will be using historical maps and documents to visualise Carrickfergus as it once was, with the town given a spooky makeover to celebrate Halloween”, Cllr Wales added.

For £5, participants can book a 45 minute slot on Saturday October 29 (10am to 5pm) to explore spooky 17th century Carrickfergus.

Halloween-themed challenges will be posed for the chance to win ‘spooktacular’ prizes, including for Best Costume and winners of the eerie Treasure Hunt.

Face painters will also be turning Minecraft challengers exploring the virtual town into real life monsters and ghouls as part of their Halloween celebrations.

Minecraft has been taking the world by storm with millions of users worldwide.

Working with STEMaware to develop this project, the museum has been using the Minecraft platform and new technology to create exciting learning experiences for younger audiences.

Using digital technology has become a feature at Carrickfergus Museum, with ICT being incorporated into all education workshops using iPads. A digital gallery trail has proved popular with school children and is also available for family groups.

Tickets are available through Carrickfergus Visitor Information Centre. For further information and bookings, contact Visitor Information on 028 9335 8241 or by email on visitorinfo@midandeastantrim.gov.uk