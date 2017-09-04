Mum’s anger at disruption to bus service for autistic son

In the space of a week the contract for the bus service which takes a nine-year-old special needs pupil to school changed hands three times.

Kori Cahoon’s mother Paula, who lives in the Woodvale area of the Shankill, learned last Tuesday in a letter from the Education Authority (EA) that the private bus company who had been escorting her autistic son to Harberton Special School for the past six years had changed.

When she made contact with the new provider she then learned that company had since handed the tender back and it was now another firm who would be doing the school run. Then on Thursday they too pulled out of the arrangement.

Kori’s mum said it left her son traumatised, not knowing how he would get to school the following day when he was due to start P6.

The EA managed to get another company to accept the tender and Friday’s bus service was fulfilled. However, when the new driver arrived to collect Kori he refused to get on and his mother took him to school instead.

Mrs Cahoon explained: “Routine is so important for children with autism. Some kids will use visuals, so when their parents are talking about a bus they will need to show their children a picture of a bus. For example it has to be the same colour as the bus that will be picking them up otherwise they won’t get on.”

The EA said they could not comment on individual cases. However, they said that in terms of bus contracts as they were dealing with private firms the tendering process was not entirely in their control.