NI parents fork out £1,200 a year for child’s schooling

Parents in the Province spend an average of £1,222 each year on their child’s education, a new survey has revealed.

Figures released by the Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People (NICCY) takes into consideration the cost of uniforms, PE kits, transport, meals, voluntary contributions, trips, after-school activities and equipment.

The survey reveals that on average parents spend £421 on a child in pre-school and £1,005 on a primary school child.

The average for children attending post-primary schools rises to £1,611 while the average cost for those at grammar schools is £1,990. Children at secondary schools tend to cost parents £1,518.

NICCY’s Koulla Yiasouma said: “This survey clearly demonstrates that children in Northern Ireland are not enjoying their right to a free education. Financial support for parents on low incomes only applies to a small proportion of these costs and does not even begin to plug the gaps.”