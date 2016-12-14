Queen’s University launch scholarship scheme for asylum seekers

Two students seeking asylum in Northern Ireland will have their fees waived and be given a £8,000 living allowance per year by Queen’s University.

A scholarship scheme for refugees has been launched by the Belfast university, which will give two students the life-changing opportunity to pursue a world-class education.

The scholarship, which will run in 2017/18, is the first of its kind in Ireland. The successful students will benefit from an international fee waiver and a £8,000 living allowance per year.

The university set up the scholarship after working with the Student Action for Refugees (STAR) group and Queen’s University Students’ Union.

Head of Domestic Recruitment and Events, Una Reid, said: “I am delighted to see this scholarship come to fruition. Queen’s is committed to welcoming students from all over the world and helping them to achieve their ambitions.”

Queen’s Students’ Union President Seán Fearon said: “These scholarships have been brought forward as a student-led initiative, and will dramatically improve the educational opportunities for young asylum seekers living here.

“The global refugee and asylum seeker crisis is a defining humanitarian issue of our age. Queen’s students, their Students’ Union, and the University have together risen to this challenge as advocates of the rights of displaced peoples around the world.”

During the launch, student and university representatives joined with academics, members of the asylum seeker community, local refugee and asylum seeker charities, political representatives, NGOs and legal specialists.

Prospective students should apply through the normal UCAS process and once they have received an offer they may then apply for this scholarship through the University website.

Applications for the scholarship will close at 5pm on April 4 next year.