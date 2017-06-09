Queen's University thank those who paid respects to Professor Patrick Johnston

Queen's University have thanked "all the students, staff and friends of the University who have paid their respects to Professor Patrick Johnston".

In a post on their Facebook page, they also advise anyone wishing to sign the Book of Condolence, or receive support, "to join us in the Council Chamber before 7pm today".

The funeral for the late Professor Patrick Johnston who was Vice-Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast was held yesterday.

He passed away suddenly on Sunday at his holiday home in Co Donegal aged 58-years.