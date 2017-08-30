Schools have hit ‘crisis point’

A principal has warned that the Province’s education system has reached “crisis point”, with budget cuts meaning some schools will receive £56 less per pupil.

This school year, all nursery and primary schools in Northern Ireland are set to receive £2,004.71 per pupil, compared to last year’s figure of £2,061.21, according to BBC NI.

One Co Down principal has described the current system as unsustainable.

Principal of St Ronan’s Primary in Newry, Kevin Donaghy said his school is going to be £22,500 worse off this academic year than last year.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Ulster Show, Mr Donaghy said the cuts would directly affect all children, adding that pupils would have to be taught in larger classes due to teaching staff being axed in many schools.

Mr Donaghy also warned the cutbacks would mean children who are underachieving at school would be “denied” the support they need.

While he said he would “try my best” to live within his allocated budget, Mr Donaghy added: “There is just nothing else left to cut. We are at crisis point.”

Mr Donaghy said the Department of Education “are not funding education fairly”, adding that school leaders are having to plan their budgets “blindly”.

He added: “Schools try to operate over a three year financial plan, but the department will not guarantee a level of funding for three years. They will only tell us our budget year-on-year, but we have to plan three years in advance.”

Laying some of the blame for the “crisis” at the feet of politicians, Mr Donaghy said pupils are being “held to ransom by the failure of political leaders to establish an Executive”.

The Department of Education said the fact there were now more primary school pupils was partly responsible for the cuts.

A spokesperson said: “Demographic changes between last year and 2017-18 include an increase of over 3,000 primary pupils.”

The overall budget distribution to schools in 2017-18 was £7.4m less than in 2016-17.

The primary school share of funding in the current year is £2.75m less than 2016-17.