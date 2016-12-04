Teachers to be balloted over strike action

Northern Ireland’s biggest locally-based teaching union will ballot its 6,500-plus members tomorrow on strike action over pay and school funding.

The move follows school-gate pickets last month to highlight the “crisis situation” facing education.

Avril Hall Callaghan, General Secretary of the Ulster Teachers’ Union said: “There exists among teachers a strength of feeling about this that has been seldom seen before. It is imperative we get that message across, not just to the Minister, but to parents and the wider community.

“Unless something is done to address teachers’ plummeting morale over pay and to address the future funding issues to allow schools to carry on providing the education our children deserve, then we must resolve this situation.

“For teachers to be forced to take this ballot is a shameful reflection on the powers that be.”