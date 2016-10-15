This is your chance to share your views on Northern Ireland’s health and social care services

People across Northern Ireland are being offered the opportunity to share their views on health and social care services at a series of informal events.

The next Coffee Connection event, which is hosted by the Patient and Client Council, takes place on Thursday, October 20 at Glenarm Visitor Centre, 17 New Road, Glenarm at 2pm. It allows people to have their say on health and social care in NI.

The Coffee Connection events are open to members of the Patient and Client Council Membership Scheme and to the public. Come along and learn more about the work of the Patient and Client Council while enjoying a free cup of tea or coffee and a sticky bun.

For more information on joining the Membership Scheme, or to let the team know you will be attending, please contact Matthew Weatherall on 028 90 279361 or email matthew.weatherall@hscni.net.