Ulster teachers’ union backs neutral kids’ clothing labelling

One of the largest teachers’ unions in the Province has given its backing to John Lewis’ new gender neutral labelling of clothing.

The high street giant has dropped gender specific tags from its children’s clothing, instead labelling the clothes as ‘girls and boys’ as it aims to avoid reinforcing gender stereotypes within its collections.

The Ulster Teachers’ Union (UTU) said the move is a welcome one, adding that many teachers have contacted the union for advice as schools seek to become more gender neutral in line with Education Training Inspectorate (ETI) assessments.

UTU general secretary Avril Hall-Callaghan said: “Some people may be surprised by this but we have to look at what is fair and equitable in this age of gender equality and recognise the needs and rights of all our young people regardless of their gender identity.

“As well as that, however, it is crucial that children are not constrained in their choices by gender stereotypes which too often equate with the colour and style of clothes.

“It’s not about doing away with gender – it’s about wanting to see all children able to wear what they feel comfortable in and what they feel reflects who they are.”

She added: “Not every little girl wants to be a princess – so why shouldn’t we have a pink T-shirt, for instance, emblazoned with ‘Adventurer’ or a blue one with sparkly football boots.

“It’s about breaking down the stereotypes which lock our children and young people into modes which limit their achievements.

“How many young women are we losing to the fields of science because they didn’t feel the area was open to them?

“By the same token how many young men are we losing to the fields traditionally regarded as the domain of women?”

She said school inspectors had already questioned some schools’ use of gender in grouping children together, for example having boys and girls line up in separate lines.

“We have been approached by teachers looking for guidance in this area,” she added.

Ms Hall-Callaghan said there are many schools in NI which allow girls to wear trousers. She commented: “Little more than a century ago this would have been considered outrageous. The times change and with them so should expectations.

“Some schools have already introduced gender neutral uniforms in response to a growing number of pupils questioning their gender identity.

“Indeed children come to terms with their identity throughout adolescence, and often school is the place where this is most evident so teachers may be aware of these issues – even if parents are not – and can provide mediation if such a situation arises.”