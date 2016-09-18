Weir gives go-ahead for nursery unit at Irish-medium primary school

DUP Education Minister Peter Weir has approved plans for the establishment of a statutory Irish-medium nursery unit at Gaelscoil Éanna, Glengormley.

The new unit will provide 26 part-time nursery places.

Mr Weir said: “Gaelscoil Éanna is an established and sustainable Irish-medium primary school in Glengormley.

“Numbers in the existing non-statutory pre-school suggest that the proposed level of provision would also be sustainable. Taking account of all the information provided, I have concluded that the evidence supports the establishment of a statutory part-time Irish-medium nursery unit at Gaelscoil Éanna.”

Welcoming the news, Sinn Féin MLA for North Belfast, Gerry Kelly said: “The Education Minister has approved the establishment of a nursery unit at Gaelscoil Éanna.

“This shows the continued growth and development of the Irish-medium education sector.

“As Education Minister in the last mandate, John O’Dowd was instrumental in supporting the growth of the Irish language and I hope that continues.

“I want to congratulate the staff, pupils and Board of Governors at Gaelscoil Éanna for their hard work and dedication to the school and wish them continued success in the future.”

The proposal, as published, was to provide 26 full-time places. However, in line with the Department’s moratorium on any new or additional full-time pre-school provision, it was modified to provide 26 part-time places.