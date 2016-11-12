Eight out of 10 white, born-again Protestants backed Trump over Clinton

Republican President Donald Trump was backed by eight out of ten white, born-again, evangelical Protestants in the US election, with just 16 per cent in this sector voting for Hillary Clinton. White Roman Catholics also strongly supported thrice-married Donald Trump as well.

Trump’s 65-percentage-point margin of victory among voters in the group, which includes self-described Protestants and Roman Catholics, Mormons and others, matched or exceeded the Republican margins of George Bush in 2004, and John McCain in 2008 and Mitt Romney in 2012.

White Roman Catholics supported Trump over Clinton by a 23-point margin (60 per cent to 37). The Trump support in this category propelled him to a seven-point edge among Roman Catholics overall (52 to 45 per cent) despite Hispanic Roman Catholics supporting Clinton over Trump by a 41-point margin (67 to 26).

Most weekly churchgoers backed Trump over Clinton (56 per cent to 40). Those attending religious services less often were closely divided. Non-church-goers backed Clinton over Trump by a 31-point margin (62 to 31).

The Trump conservative views on social issues clearly won him the religious vote.