Eight pupils injured in school bus crash in Co Donegal

Eight schoolchildren have been injured after a school bus crashed with a van in Co Donegal.

Gardai said the children and the drivers of both vehicles were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to "minor injuries".

The collision happened at around 8am on Thursday on the R265 at Carrickmore, Letterkenny.

The road remains closed while investigations continue.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100.