Elderly Armagh house fire victim is named locally

The 94-year-old woman who died ast night following a fire at a house in Co Armagh has been named locally.

She has been named as Sarah Thompson - and she was the second person to die in a house fire in Northern Ireland this weekend.

Fire engine

In a statement the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) extended their sympathies to their families.

“The thoughts and sympathies of NIFRS are with the family and friends of the two people who tragically lost their lives in house fires over the weekend,” the statement said.

“On Friday 20th January, NIFRS received a call at 10.57am to attend a fire in a ground floor flat in Ardmillan Crescent, Newtownards, Co. Down.

Firefighters wearing Breathing Apparatus entered the property and carried out a search.

Tragically a man was confirmed dead at the scene.”

They said firefighters dealt with a fire in a rear bedroom and “the cause of the fire has been confirmed as accidental”.

The statement added: “On Sunday 22nd January, NIFRS received a call at 7.20pm to Bay View, Jonesborough to a small fire in the kitchen of a semi-detached house.

“The fire had been partially extinguished by neighbours and on arrival Firefighters fully extinguished the fire.

“Unfortunately a 94 year old lady died in the incident and a 50 year old man was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by Firefighters.”

This fire is still under investigation.

Sinn Féin MLA Megan Fearon expressed sympathies to the family and friends of the Jonesborough fire victim..

The Newry and Armagh MLA said: “The whole community is shocked by this incident.

“This is a deeply tragic event and my thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the deceased victim, who was very well known and respected in the local area.”