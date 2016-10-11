Elderly man dies following weekend collision in Kesh

An elderly man injured in a road traffic collision in Co Fermanagh at the weekend has died.

The man, who was in his 70s, was involved in a three-vehicle crash on the Drumwhinny Road area of Kesh on Saturday around 4pm.

He was taken to hospital but died on Monday evening.

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Police on the 101 number quoting reference number 895 of 8/10/16.