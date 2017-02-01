Elderly pedestrian dies after Co Down collision

An elderly pedestrian has died after a road traffic collision in Co Down.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in the Newcastle Road area of Kilkeel on the evening of Tuesday 31 January.

“An elderly woman, who was a pedestrian, was involved in the collision with a red Citroen C1 just after 6.30pm. The woman died as a result.

“Part of the Newcastle Road was closed for most of the evening, reopening to traffic at approximately midnight.”

Inspector Philip Quinn said: “I would ask anyone who may have seen the elderly female or the car in the area in the run up to the incident to contact Ardmore Police Station or the Collision Investigation Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 960 of 31/01/17.”