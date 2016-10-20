Elderly woman dies in farm accident in Co Londonderry

A woman has died following an incident on a farm in Garvagh, Co Londonderry last night.

DUP East Londonderry MLA Adrian McQuillan, who expressed his sympathies after the farm tragedy, last night said: “This news is very shocking to the entire close-knit community of Garvagh and the surrounding areas. The family were well-known in the farming community and I understand the woman in her 70’s was killed by cattle on the family farm, this evening.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this deeply distressing time.”

Mr McQuillan added: “The HSENI will be carrying out investigations. This evening’s incident serves as a reminder that there are many dangers that surround us on our farms. It is important that those working on farms take caution and follow all safety procedure.”

In a statement the Health and Safety Executive (HSENI) said it is investigating the incident which happened in Garvagh on Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the HSENI said: “Our deepest sympathy is with the bereaved family at this sad time.

“Given the recent tragic deaths on Northern Ireland farms, HSENI is strongly appealing to the farming community to always prioritise safety and think SAFE before starting any job on the farm.”