Election Diary: Alliance land ‘exclusive interview’ with ex-MLA

Alliance candidate Paula Bradshaw’s latest piece of campaign literature goes out of its way to avoid looking like election material in an attempt to stop apathetic voters immediately binning it – but in so doing it makes for bizarre reading.

The party, which has long had some of the most creative televised party election broadcasts, has produced a 16-page glossy A5 magazine called ‘South Belfast Choice’.

The leaflet, which is being pushed through letter boxes, would have cost a considerable sum, suggesting that Alliance is not merely focusing its resources on leader Naomi Long’s attempt to regain neighbouring East Belfast.

The front cover contains headlines including ‘getting to know Paula’ and ‘Brex appeal’. It also describes what are comments from former Alliance MLA Anna Lo endorsing Ms Bradshaw as an “exclusive interview”. Lest householders fear they are being charged to receive such material, a prominent slot on the front cover states: ‘Free!’.

Inside, written in the third person as if by an independent voice (though presumably the words of Ms Bradshaw or an Alliance colleague), the leaflet modestly refers to her “unending work” for the area.

And, in an ‘interview’ with the candidate the author begins by saying “this certainly wasn’t’ what we expected to find walking into her campaign headquarters” which seems odd given that the piece is presumably written by a party colleague or press officer.

But despite the resources which have gone into the leaflet, it mangles Mrs Bradshaw’s position on the sensitive issue of abortion, saying that she supports “full decimalisation”.

DUP eyeing up shrinking Tory lead - but little bargain room

It was a measure of Theresa May’s overwhelmingly dominant position that, without prompting, three weeks ago Arlene Foster all but accepted that the DUP would have no role in deciding who forms the next government.

Speaking at the launch of the DUP campaign, Mrs Foster effectively set aside what had been the party’s General Election argument since 2010 – that if there was a hung Parliament then they could help to decide who governs and in so doing extract some benefit (presumably financial) for Northern Ireland.

Mrs Foster said: “On this occasion it does not appear likely that our votes will be required to help form a government at Westminster”. The DUP leader went on to argue that nevertheless the party needs “a mandate for unionism” and to restore devolved government.

However, as the campaign has gone on the polls have consistently closed, with a YouGov poll for The Times last week putting the Conservative lead at just five percentage points.

That has prompted the DUP to again return to its familiar theme – that voting for it as a strong bloc of DUP MPs could be in the interests of the Province in the event of a hung Parliament. Over the weekend Mrs Foster said: “Results over the last few days show narrowing of the gap between Labour and the Conservative Party. This reinforces the need for Northern Ireland to have a strong unionist voice in the House of Commons. It is an election about the Union and about representation.”

Emphasising Sinn Fein’s abstentionism by saying “we know that Sinn Fein seats do not concern some within the Conservative Party”, Mrs Foster said that abstentionist MPs “only serve to reduce the figure required by Theresa May to form a government”.

However, although tighter Commons arithmetic may give the DUP some more influence, the party has firmly lined itself up with the Conservatives in campaigning against Jeremy Corbyn. So, unlike 2010 or 2015 when the DUP was hoping to effectively sell its votes to the highest bidder if it found itself in the role of king-maker, on this occasion the party has already openly made that decision.