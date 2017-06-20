Electoral Commission fines DUP £4,000

The Electoral Commission has fined the DUP £4,000 because the spending return it delivered for the May 2016 Northern Ireland Assembly election was inaccurate.

The party has paid the fine. This information has been published as part of the Commission’s regular monthly investigations update.

The DUP return included payments to the value of £49,183.86 which should not have been included, as they were reportable by individual candidates in their own returns. The Commission was satisfied however that those payments had been properly reported by the candidates and that their inclusion in the party spending return was duplication.

The return was also missing two payments to the value of £397.50 which should have been reported.

The party has informed the Commission that it has reviewed its procedures to prevent a recurrence of these errors, the commission said.

A DUP spokesperson said: “The Electoral Commission has made clear that this was a case of ‘duplication’.

“The expenditure in question was mistakenly declared twice – once in the party’s central campaign return and then again in the candidates’ individual spending returns. This error was corrected in an amended campaign expenditure return.

“We regret that these administrative errors led to our election spend being recorded as higher than should have been the case. The Party has put in place new processes to guard against this in future.

“The fine has been paid in full. The Commission has confirmed this matter is now closed.”

An English pro-Brexit campaigner, Peter Harris, was also fined £12,000 for failing to deliver his spending return and audit report on time.

It is an offence not to deliver a spending return and audit report by the due date where a campaigner has spent more than £250,000.

After being advised of the Commission’s investigation, Mr Harris reported spending of £421,432.64, and supplied an audit report.

The fine is the highest imposed by the Commission to date in relation to spending at the EU Referendum and reflects the significant sums spent by Mr Harris.