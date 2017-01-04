Electricity restored to all Belfast City centre businesses

After a power outage forced many businesses in Belfast city centre to close today, normal service has now been restored to all customers.

The outage occurred in the Arthur Street and Castle Lane areas just after 1pm. Donegal Place businesses were also hit.

Zara closed because of the outage

A spokeswoman for NIE Networks said: "“A fault in an underground electricity cable left around 240 customers in Belfast City Centre without electricity on Wednesday lunchtime.

"NIE Networks’ emergency teams responded immediately restoring power to all but 33 properties within an hour.

“Engineers are continuing to work to restore power to the remaining properties.”

Traffic lights around the area were also affected.

In the latest update, the spokeswoman said: "The remaining customers were restored at 14:24. Engineers are still investigating the cause of the fault."