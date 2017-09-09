Search

‘Electronic lighter’ used in alleged assault on three boys

PSNI
The device used in an assault on three boys in the Glen Road area of west Belfast on Wednesday September 6 was an electronic lighter.

Detectives investigating the incident have conducted an interview with a 16-year-old male youth.

He attended Musgrave police station voluntarily for the interview.

Detectives are now completing a report which will be forwarded to the PPS.

Detective Inspector Paul Roland has appealed for anyone with information to contact Musgrave station on 101 quoting reference 811 of 6/9/17.