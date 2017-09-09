‘Electronic lighter’ used in alleged assault on three boys

The device used in an assault on three boys in the Glen Road area of west Belfast on Wednesday September 6 was an electronic lighter.

Detectives investigating the incident have conducted an interview with a 16-year-old male youth.

He attended Musgrave police station voluntarily for the interview.

Detectives are now completing a report which will be forwarded to the PPS.

Detective Inspector Paul Roland has appealed for anyone with information to contact Musgrave station on 101 quoting reference 811 of 6/9/17.