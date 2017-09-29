Elegant family home in ideal location

This stunning detached family home, set in the lush Co Tyrone countryside just three and half miles outside Dungannon, has been described as a ‘show stopper’ - and rightly so.

With a clever layout and an exacting finish, this home will suit families needing plenty of room to grow.

It is ideally set up for modern day family life with two spacious reception rooms and four well-proportioned bedrooms.

All the rooms in this property - which has been refurbished by the current owners over the last three years - are cleverly and purposefully designed to allow natural light to flow throughout the property, creating a really spacious and airy feel.

The bedrooms are all finished to a contemporary white wash finish, with engineered wooden floors, and the master bedroom boasts an ensuite wet room and built in wardrobe.

The stunning open plan kitchen and dining area has patio doors which lead out to the rear garden, which is fully enclosed with private fencing and gate, and is laid out in lawn, with a paved patio area.

The current green-fingered owners have also created a vegetable garden from a railway sleeper, adding a beautiful touch to an already attractive space.

Back inside, the modern, fitted walnut kitchen boasts a range of built in and integrated appliances, granite worktops, built-in ceramic hob and electric oven, integrated dishwasher and fridge / freezer, and instant water boiler tap, and there is also a spacious utility room with chestnut high and low level units.

As we all know, first impressions count, and this Clarefield property will not fail to wow viewers as soon as they step inside the impressive entrance hall, with its decorative wall wood panelling and under stair storage.

The beautiful lounge has a wood-burning stove with antique railway sleeper and slate hearth, a tiled floor and moulded cornicing.

Families will particularly appreciate the quiet cul-de-sac location in this beautiful housing development.