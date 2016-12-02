Elton John lambasts DUP MLA for not knowing heterosexuals could get HIV and AIDS

World famous entertainer, Elton John, has lambasted a DUP MLA for not knowing heterosexuals can contract HIV and AIDS.

Earlier this week, DUP MLA for South Antrim, Trevor Clarke, admitted during an Assembly debate that he was unaware heterosexuals could become infected with HIV.

Mr. Clarke said he only found out that heterosexuals could contract the illness when a charity explained the facts to him.

In an interview with the BBC ahead of his concert in Belfast on Friday, 69 year-old Elton John said of Clarke, “what planet are you living on?”

John also said Mr. Clarke’s admission was “no surprise”.

“A Northern Ireland politician said the other day he didn’t know that heterosexual people could get Aids, or HIV,” Elton John said.

“So, it’s like: ‘What planet are you living on?’”

Elton John is due to perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Friday December 2.