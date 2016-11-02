Emergence of new terrorist mural in east Antrim ‘unwelcome’

The appearance of what it believed to be the only major paramilitary mural in a unionist-dominated district has been condemned by a unionist MLA.

An image of the mural which has been sent to the News Letter shows it standing on the edge of a block of shops in Greenisland estate – a large housing development just to the south of Carrickfergus.

11/02/2015: New UDA mural in Carrickfergus

The UDA/UFF mural appears to have been painted on to a board and affixed to the building, which contains a newsagents, Post Office, and other shops and amenities.

Whilst the area is strongly unionist, it was understood to have been essentially free of terrorist murals until now.

The image is just the latest in a string of new murals glorifying the UDA/UFF in the south east Antrim area over the past two years.

Roy Beggs, East Antrim MLA for the area, said: “I hold a regular surgery in the Greenisland estate and I know the vast majority of local people do not welcome these sort of paramilitary murals.

“They do nothing except bring the neighbourhood down.

“Paramilitaries – of all types – need to pack up and go away.”

Previously, the Carrick Times has reported that a temporary hoarding honouring the South East Antrim branch of the UDA had generated a wave of complaints when it was erected around Greenisland train station.

Speaking at the time it appeared around the marching season in 2014, DUP MLA David Hilditch had been quoted by the paper as saying that whilst residents do not object to national flags, “they are not happy” with such a paramilitary display.

The mural which has now appeared on the estate – not far from where a large-scale Baptist church is being built – has been erected long after the marching season has passed, and has the appearance of being permanent.

The PSNI said it had received a report about the mural on Thursday October 20.

It said: “Enquiries into the matter are ongoing and officers would appeal for anyone with any information to contact the local Neighbourhood Policing Team in Carrickfergus on 101.”

Other recent UDA murals in the east Antrim region include one calling for new UDA recruits in Carrickfergus in early 2015, and some which could be seen taking shape in Ballyclare in summer this year.

In south east Antrim, the local branch of the UDA split away from the more mainstream bulk of the organisation several years ago.

The South East Antrim faction has been engaged in serious disturbances, ranging from a rampage in Larne in 2014 when properties and people were attacked by gangs who roamed through the streets, to a recent internal feud in Carrickfergus.

Street violence had erupted in that seaside town on July 1 – the very same evening that a large-scale tribute had taken place in the town honouring the soldiers of World War One.

The disorder prompted DUP MP Sammy Wilson to say: “To me what happened has insulted the memory of the people of the Somme.”

Asked about what its response it to the faction’s activities, the PSNI said: “It is widely known that elements of South East Antrim UDA are active in the area and we are acutely aware of community concerns in relation to these issues.

“We do not give detailed comment on operational matters, however police prioritise resources daily to where they are needed most based on threat, risk and harm.

“We take our responsibility to Keeping People Safe seriously and we continually review our response to any ongoing or emerging incidents.”