Emergency services called to house blaze

Emergency services were called to a house fire in North Down this afternoon.

A significant presence from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were at a property in The Green area of Holywood. Police were also at the scene.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Police in Newtownards received a report of a house fire in The Green area of Holywood at approximately 12:15pm this afternoon.

"Police attended the scene along with other emergency services."

Images from social media showed at least three NIFRS appliances in the area, as well as police vehicles.

The NIFRS has been contacted for comment.

There are no further details at this time.