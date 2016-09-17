Search

Engine blocks stolen from Larne Harbour

A number of engine blocks have been stolen from Larne Harbour. INCT 40-790-CON

Police are investigating the theft of engine blocks from Larne Harbour on Friday evening.

The items were taken during the hours of darkness and the PSNI is appealing to anyone offered them for sale to contact the non-emergency number, 101.