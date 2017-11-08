Enniskillen 30 years on: ‘I refuse to be another victim’

It is 30 years since Joan Anderson received the news that her parents William and Agnes Mullan had been killed in the Enniskillen atrocity.

“You have to learn to live with it or else you’re another victim and I refuse to be another victim,” she said.

The passage of time has not lessened the weight of grief that she carries: “You heal to a point but it’s inside you and it never leaves. Every day of my life I miss my parents.”

Ms Anderson and her sister Margaret Veitch fondly remember their parents as full of life and compassion, constantly providing a safety net of support for them throughout their lives.

But their grief has been compounded by the fact that no-one has been held accountable for the horrific attack.

They say many victims’ families feel Northern Irish society has forgotten about what they have been through and continue to go through.

She said: “I was naive enough at the time to think they’d catch someone within the month, but 30 years on, it’s disgraceful that they’ve just let it slide.

“I can say that after 30 years, you finally get to the point where you can accept that it happened but you do not forget and I am still angry about it.

“I’m angry that right across Northern Ireland, good people have been killed and we have been forgotten about.”

Ms Veitch said people should not judge families who remain angry about a lack of prosecutions for many of the conflict’s atrocities: “What hurts me most is people just want us to forget and move on, but the people who want us to move on have never suffered like us. You have to be in our shoes to understand.

“I will never stop looking for justice for my father and my mother. Never. I’m not going to go away.”