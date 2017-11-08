Enniskillen 30 years on: ‘It’s still awful and it still matters’

For Aileen Quinton, the 30th anniversary of the Enniskillen bombing is a surreal moment.

Three decades after she was told her mother, Alberta Quinton, 72, had been murdered in the blast on November 8 1987, she said: “It’s so hard to believe that it’s been 30 years. There’s just an unreality about it.

“At the time, it just felt too awful to be true and in many ways it still is. I’m no more used to it. It’s still awful and it still matters.”

She remembers her mother, a retired nurse, as a lively and funny woman much loved by all she cared for in the local hospital.

Ms Quinton said: “My mother had a great sense of humour and a great laugh. She was born to be a nurse, she just had a great way with her.

“Her two philosophies in life were help people wherever you can and have lots of fun. She always combined the two in everything she did.

“Sometimes when I would walk round the town, I could hardly get anywhere without people coming up to me to say their relatives had been nursed by my mum and how grateful they were for her care.

“There was a marked contrast between her and the people who murdered her. She was dedicated to people’s health and well being, making their deaths as easy as possible, not like the IRA.”

Ms Quinton’s grief has been exacerbated by events since the bombing. In particular, she cites her distress at seeing officials in policing and politics attending the funeral of former Sinn Fein deputy first minister Martin McGuinness earlier this year, due to his former involvement in the IRA.

She explained: “The wounds keep being opened. I mean, it’s bad enough that my mother was murdered, but to have these slaps in the face from officialdom who should be on our side – it’s ludicrous.”