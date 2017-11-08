Enniskillen 30 years on: ‘The heartache and longing for them never goes away’

Thirty years on from the Enniskillen atrocity, Stella Robinson’s grief is still raw.

“The heartache never goes away. It’s just that a part of you goes with them but the longing in you for them never goes away,” she explained through tears.

Stella Robinson says her mother Bertha Armstrong 'was like my friend, I could tell her anything'

Her parents Bertha and Wesley Armstrong were among the crowd paying their respects at the memorial service in Enniskillen when the bomb exploded on November 8 1987.

Her brother, who was standing with them, survived, but Mr and Mrs Armstrong did not.

Ms Robinson remembers her mother’s kindness and warmth: “She was like my friend, I could tell her anything and I really miss that. She loved baking and she loved farm animals.

“I was very close to both my parents and they meant the world to me. We spent Sundays together going for walks and for drives.

The scene around the cenotaph in Enniskillen after the 1987 IRA bomb. Photo: Chris Bacon/PA Wire

“I really miss them and I was robbed of 30 years of their life with me. They were just going to church for Remembrance Sunday and they were killed – murdered.”

In the lead-up to the 30th anniversary of the attack, she started putting together a photo album with images of her parents and her childhood. She does not have many pictures of them together, but the few she has are much loved.

“I wouldn’t have many photos of me with them so they’re just so precious when you see them,” she explained.

“Me standing as a child, holding my mother’s hand. Photos of their wedding day. It has really brought back to me how as a child they meant so much to me and to my life. It has been really moving. It has been quite emotional.”

As time passes, she stressed that the atrocity cannot be forgotten about or brushed aside as post-conflict generations grow up with little knowledge of some of the horrors of the Troubles.

She says: “I think people born after the Troubles or after 1996 (the year of the IRA ceasefire) are not educated enough about what happened. I think they just want people to move on and they don’t want to be reminded.

“But I just don’t want this to be forgotten about. They were taken from us and I want people to know.”

At the anniversary memorial service on Wednesday, Ms Robinson’s granddaughter will be singing, a talent she has inherited from her great-grandfather who she never got to meet.

Ms Robinson said proudly: “She has a beautiful voice, like my father did. That will be emotional, to see her singing. It will be like hearing him again.”