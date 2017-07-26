Enniskillen bomb memorial to be unveiled on 30th anniversary of IRA attack

A memorial to the victims of the 1987 Enniskillen Poppy Day bomb is to be erected at the site of the atrocity.

The project, which is planned to be unveiled on the 30th anniversary of the attack this year, will be the culmination of years of dedication and hard work by victims’ group the Ely Centre.

The Provisional IRA blew up the Remembrance Day service in Enniskillen on November 8, 1987, killing 11 people and injuring over 60 others.

On Tuesday, the organisation received the welcome news that its proposed memorial for the victims has been granted planning permission by Fermanagh and Omagh Council.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “The families have been a source of inspiration, guidance and encouragement to all the team involved in the planning and fundraising elements of the project.

“It is our hope that on the 30th anniversary of the Poppy Day bomb when it is planned to unveil the memorial that it will be a source of remembrance and comfort to them and all affected at such a difficult time.”

The centre also thanked those individuals, businesses and organisations from across Northern Ireland and Great Britain who have donated to the project.

Specialist stonemasons McConnell and Sons, who have completed works including The National Arboretum in Lichfield and the Princess Diana Memorial, have been tasked with building the memorial.

The work is set to commence in the coming weeks, with completion scheduled before the end of October.