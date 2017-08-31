Enniskillen bomb victim ‘touched by sincerity’ of Princess Diana

Twenty years ago today one of the most iconic British figures of the 20th century was killed in a Paris car crash.

The untimely death of Princess Diana touched many people who knew her through her position as a member of the Royal Family – or ‘the Firm’ as she called her in-laws – through her tireless work as a charity patron, and due to her status as a fashion icon.

She won many friends and influenced people around the globe as well as bringing comfort to victims of terrorism and countless others suffering hardship closer to home.

Just 10 days after the IRA’s Remembrance Day bomb that claimed 12 lives in 1987, the Prince and Princess of Wales paid a surprise visit to meet survivors at the Erne Hospital in Enniskillen.

Nathan Chambers was only 14-years-old when he attended the annual cenotaph service with his Sunday school.

He suffered leg injuries and spent two weeks in the hospital before eventually making a full physical recovery.

Mr Chambers vividly remembers the visit and how Diana’s warmth and charm brought temporarily relief from the physical and mental pain inflicted on those who survived the carnage.

Diana came to Northern Ireland several times as a member of the Royal Family, but the Enniskillen visit was the only time she was joined by Prince Charles.

“The visit was a real morale boost,” Mr Chambers said.

“It really lifted spirits in what were very black times. It really took our minds off things for a while with all the buzz and excitement.

“It felt a bit strange and unreal. You wouldn’t meet someone so important under normal circumstances.

“Diana was very concerned about each one of us, our treatment and how we were getting on.

“She was very sympathetic and you could see that, and you could see just how caring she was.”

The Royal couple toured the wards offering support to both patients and staff. Diana later attended some of the funerals and continued to correspond with a number of victims afterwards.

The princess also laid a wreath at the town’s cenotaph on Remembrance Day 1988 and again in 1993.

“I think you have to meet someone to gauge their sincerity,” Mr Chambers said.

“She was sincere and she was genuine. She was also a mother at the end of the day so she was naturally caring.

“We knew that somebody was coming but we weren’t told who until the very last minute. We didn’t even know it was the Royal Family until they came because of the security situation back then so it was definitely a big surprise.

“Everybody knew Diana as she was so high-profile. She was a very caring person to come over, considering it was quite a dangerous situation at the height of the Troubles.

“It would have been high risk for them even to travel to Enniskillen.”

Mr Chambers has used his horrific experience from Enniskillen to help others by forging a career with the NI Ambulance Service as well as volunteering with the Red Cross charity.

“You don’t expect to hear that someone so famous, and who was on a pedestal, could be suddenly killed in something like a car accident.

“She used her fame and position for a lot of good causes and charities. I am in the Red Cross and she promoted the Red Cross. After so many people had helped me in hospital and then over the years, I felt I wanted to give something back.”

Mr Chambers said his horrific experience in 1987 meant he was well equipped to give others strength at times of great trauma.

“I have been through so much and I think it’s a type of coping mechanism to support others ... you say to yourself ‘I’ve been through this and I’ve survived this so I can help other people’.”