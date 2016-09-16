A happy ending for tiny amputee - Clifford the hedgehog

A tiny hedgehog that was found dragging the remnants of his leg behind him by a concerned member of the public, has been put on the path to recovery by a Cookstown vets.

Parklands Vets admitted the little creature yesterday (Thursday, September 15) morning after a client from Cookstown called its out of hours service to report his injury.

A spokesperson for the practice said: “He was dragging his leg behind him. The leg had been taken off by some sort of trauma.”

And this they said could have been as the result of him getting it stuck in something, or as the result of an attack by a predator.

After getting Clifford settled among some leaves and stitching up the wound, which he had kept quite clean, the vet said: “We gave him some antibiotics (and) when he’s back up to full health we will release him.”

But for today, Clifford will stay at Parklands because of the risk of bringing him home with the injury.

“He’s in good form,” she added. “He’s back to sleeping during the day so that’s a good sign.

“We will release him back to the where the client has found him... usually a foresty area that will keep him safe from predators.”

Parklands, although a private practice, said it is happy to take calls from the public on injured wild animals, and if they can’t help, they said they will be able to provide details of someone who can.

The best way to contact them is by phone on 028 8676 5765.