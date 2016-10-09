Search

Average farm debt jumps by £4,110 in five years

UUP MLA Robin Swann

Stormont’s Agriculture Minister has been asked to “act urgently” after “shocking” statistics revealed that borrowing by farmers had rocketed by an average £4,000 to almost £39,000 over the past five years.

