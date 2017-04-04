Black bins will go uncollected in Belfast if food waste is found

Black bins in Belfast will go uncollected by the council if householders neglect their recycling duties – and councils across Northern Ireland are likely to follow the capital’s lead.

Belfast City Council is putting into place a complete ban on food waste in black bins. The council says they will check the contents of the black bins and anyone caught out will risk their having their bin go uncollected.

The proposal gained the unanimous approval of the people and communities committee last month and was formally adopted by a full meeting of council on Monday.

Ulster Unionist councillor Jim Rodgers has said that while some people won’t like it, the move is a step in the right direction that will ultimately save ratepayers money.

He said that all of Northern Ireland’s 11 district councils will adopt the measure sooner or later.

Speaking to the News Letter, Alderman Rodgers said: “It’s actually in operation as of right now. All 11 councils in Northern Ireland are going to have to do it at some stage – some already have.

“It’s happening in England, Scotland and Wales, down south and in mainland Europe.

“It’s going to save us £800,000 and that’s ratepayers’ money. To implement it will cost £50,000-60,000.

“It’s costing us millions for landfill and it can’t go on. Recycling is the way forward and it’s all about educating people.”

He continued: “Some people are not happy about it but let’s face it, some people are never happy.

“This is going to keep rates increases down and if we keep going with the increase in the cost of landfill, people’s rates are going to go sky high and that’s the last thing I want to see.

“You can’t just keep burying all the rubbish all the time. At some stage we have to change and start recycling better.”

HOW THE BAN WILL WORK

Belfast City Council have allowed for a six-month “transition period” to allow households which may not have them to get the necessary caddies and bins. The council say black bins will be checked and if food waste is found, householders won’t have their bins collected after a series of warnings.

The council website warns: “We will check black bins for food waste and if we find any, we will put a warning sticker on your bin.

“If you continue to put food waste in your black bin after getting a warning sticker, we will put a tag on it and we will not collect it.”

The type of rubbish the council will be checking for includes vegetable and fruit peelings, bones, cold ashes, grass cuttings, plants and flowers, teabags, egg shells and most other types of food waste. ‘No Food Waste’ stickers will be placed on bins, and letters outlining the changes will be delivered.