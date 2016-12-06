Donald Trump’s Irish Wall plan scrapped

The President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump’s proposed 3 km sea wall at his International Golf Links and Hotel Ireland in Doonbeg, Co Clare has been scrapped, according to Friends of the Irish Environment.

In a statement the pressure group said that at the opening of the Public Consultation on revised plans for Donald Trump’s coastal defences at Doonbeg County Clare, “new plans were put on public display that showed that permission to construct a continuous 2.8 kilometre wall has been abandoned”.

The charity added that new planning permission is to be submitted shortly which will propose sheet metal piling and rock armour for 650 metres at one end and 200 metres at the other end of the dune system. Two holes will be relocated inland.

Save the Waves, who sponsored a petition that now has more than 100,000 signatures opposed to the original Wall, called it a ‘Good News Story’.

Director of Programmes Nick Mucha said: “This is a defining milestone for the campaign. It demonstrates the power of the international community to protect our coasts.”

He added: “The threat of Trump’s Irish wall has hung over Doonbeg like a dark cloud for more than two years.”

FIE Director Tony Lowes said: “There is no doubt the original proposal would have stopped the development of the dune system and scoured the beach, leading to a loss of one of the finest amenities on the west coast. While the sense of relief today is enormous – as is our gratitude to the international community- the current proposal will require detailed analysis in terms of the Conservation Objectives – and the impact on the protected snail – before we can comment on it.”

Donald Trump is scheduled to take office on January 20, 2017.