Free Wi-Fi boost for Antrim town centre

Free Wi-Fi internet access in Antrim town centre is being introduced as part of a revitalisation scheme costing £114,000.

A number of shop fronts will also get a facelift under the initiative which is being funded mainly by the Department for Communities.

Minister Paul Givan said the funding will help make the town “a more vibrant and welcoming place,” and added: “In today’s world it is important that town centres are seen as a place where you can shop but also a place where you can relax. The provision of free Wi-Fi in Antrim town centre will help generate this environment and encourage more people to spend more time in the town centre.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor John Scott said: “I am delighted that the Department for Communities has committed £100,000 to the Antrim Linkages project to regenerate Antrim with additional funding of £10,000 being provided by the council and £4,000 from the Antrim Town Team.

“The council welcomes this initiative which builds upon successful regeneration and public realm schemes and aims to support existing town centre traders in the development of their businesses.”