Minister: Goldmine proposals should go before public inquiry

Plans for a goldmine in Co Tyrone should go before a public inquiry, Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard has said.

Canadian firm Dalriadan Gold is expected to submit a planning application to open a goldmine near Greencastle in the near future. Dalradian believes millions of ounces of gold can be extracted from the Sperrins over the 25-year life of the mine.

However, locals have expressed opposition after it emerged the poisonous chemical cyanide would likely be used to extract the gold.

Mr Hazzard, in a statement, said a public inquiry should be held. “If and when a planning application is submitted, I am of the view that it should be subject to an independent public inquiry before any final decision is taken,” he said.

“My officials have been involved in meetings with Dalradian Gold Ltd (DGL) over the last year as part of pre-application discussions to scope the extent of information that will be needed should they decide to submit a planning application for the proposal.”

He added: “I will ultimately be the final decision maker, but I would like the benefit of a public inquiry and report which has independently considered the views of stakeholders, including the local community, and has scrutinised the information provided by all interested parties.”