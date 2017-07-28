Red squirrel additions at Belfast Zoo

Five new red squirrel kittens have been born at Belfast Zoo.

The population has dramatically declined due to the loss of the tree-living rodent’s forest habitats and competition from the grey squirrel.

Zoo manager Alyn Cairns said a male rescued by the PSNI had fathered the offspring.

He said: “Animals on our own doorstep are facing increasing threats and populations are disappearing at an alarming rate.

“We are delighted with the continued success of red squirrel nook.”

The native species has a bright red coat, creamy white belly, bushy tail and distinctive ear tufts.

The zoo’s red squirrel nook became home to three animals when it first opened.

Mr Cairns added: “The aim of the nook was predominantly to interact with visitors to educate them about this iconic native animal and the risks threatening the red squirrel.

“However, from the beginning, the hope was that the squirrels would be sufficiently content in the nook to breed.”

Success saw the release of some red squirrels into Glenarm Estate in Co Antrim.

The key to the formation of a successful breeding programme is genetic diversity so the zoo’s breeding male was therefore released in Ballykinler in Co Down in 2015.