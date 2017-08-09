Round Britain crew to join volunteers for lough clean-up

A clean-up of Larne Lough and beach survey will take place on Monday August 14, starting at 6.00 pm.

It will be carried out by EXXpedition Round Britain 2017, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and local volunteers.

The clean is being organised in association with a high profile round Britain sailing expedition will see a diverse group of sailors sample the UK’s waters for plastic pollution and run awareness-raising events along the coastline.

The round-Britain sail from Plymouth will take 30 days and includes a beach survey and clean in association with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful at Larne Lough.

Crew members include scientists, students, artists, film-makers, businesswomen, psychologists, ocean activists andenvironmentalists, who range from first-time to experienced sailors.

EXXpedition, specialises in all-women sailing trips with a “focus on highlighting the devastating impact single-use plastic and toxics from land-based activities are having on our planet’s oceans, ecosystems and on human health”.

Co-founder and ocean advocate Emily Penn said: “The more time I spend at sea, the more I realise that the solutions start on land. We may be seeing the more obvious impact of plastic and toxic pollution in the more remote parts of our planet, but what is clear is that the pollution is coming from land – the UK included.

“We need to expose these issues and raise consciousness of the work to be done to solve them here in the UK.”

The crew is also planning to welcome Belfast’s deputy lord mayor Cllr Sonia Copeland aboard mayor aboard the scientific vessel “Sea Dragon”, the following day.

In addition, two interactive events will take place on August 15 at Odyssey Pavilion and the Dock Café.

Members of the EXXpedition crew will be greeting visitors at the Odyssey Pavillion from 10.00 am until 5.00 pm, giving everyone the opportunity to learn more about plastic pollution, play with microscopes and ask questions. This event will also include a film screening of ‘eXXpedition Making the Unseen Seen’ by Jennifer Pate at 12.00 pm.

At the Dock Café. from 11.00 until 4.00 pm, a ‘plastic ocean’ themed event will have a display of plastic found on the round-Britain journey on show. There will also be the opportunity to make your own art from plastic and tales from on board Sea Dragon told by members of the crew.

The Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful team will be on-site to answer any queries for anyone wanting to become engaged in environmental clean-ups.