Watch: NI Water staff tackle one of the biggest blockages they have ever faced

Staff from NI Water were in Newtownabbey recently to clear one of the biggest blockages they have ever faced.

The team worked for three days to clear a mountain of wet wipes, sanitary items and other inappropriate items from a trunk sewer in Monkstown.

NI Water removed one of the largest blockages they have ever had to tackle.

The employees pulled this blockage out as these items managed to tangle their way around safety chains designed to be used for navigating the sewer.

A NI Water spokesperson said: “NI Water wants to remind the public that wet wipes of any kind should never be flushed down the toilet.

“Before you ask, yes that includes the ones that say flushable! It’s simple really, only flush the three P’s, pee, poo and paper!”