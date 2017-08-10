Wilson warns of ‘sinister’ campaign to back wind turbines plan

A DUP MP has warned of a “sinister and fraudulent” campaign to drum up support for a controversial wind turbine development in Co Antrim.

An application has been lodged by Larne-based company Wind NI to construct seven massive, 400 metre-high turbines at a scenic beauty spot in the Antrim Hills.

The proposal has been met with a chorus of condemnation, with objectors fearing the development, near the isolated village of Carnalbanagh, would be a blight on the picturesque landscape.

Among those opposed to the scheme is former environment minister, Sammy Wilson, who claimed the wind farm would “desecrate” the local landscape.

But the East Antrim MP also revealed he had been “disturbed” to have received bogus letters purporting to come from local residents, asking him to support the application.

He explained: “When these residents received my reply, they were appalled because they were actually in opposition to the proposal and did not want these massive industrial turbines to be erected in the area.

“They were appalled that their names had been used, that letters had been sent on their behalf purporting to claim that as local residents they welcomed the proposal.

“It is rather sinister that someone who clearly wishes this application to succeed has been prepared to fraudulently use their neighbours’ names to try and give the impression there is community support for this development.”

The News Letter contacted applicants Wind NI for a comment, but they were unable to respond at the time of going to press.